Nils Hoglander News: Gets first goal of season

Hoglander scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

This was Hoglander's first tally of the campaign and his first point in six outings. The 25-year-old got a look on the top line at even strength, though he was still limited to 11:39 of ice time. Hoglander has mostly been a bottom-six player when in the lineup this year, collecting three points, 21 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-1 rating over 22 appearances.