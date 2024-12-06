Nils Hoglander News: Not producing on offense

Hoglander's point drought reached 15 games in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hoglander has picked up 16 PIM, 12 shots on net and 17 hits in that span. The 23-year-old's name has circled in recent trade rumors, as it appears his 36-point breakout in 2023-24 was an anomaly in the Canucks' system. This season, he's at five points, 26 shots on net, 34 hits and 20 PIM through 25 contests overall, and he's likely to be little more than a third-line option until he can show more on offense.