Nils Hoglander News: Offers power-play helper

Hoglander recorded a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Hoglander has three points over his last four games. His strong play on both sides of a six-game absence for an undisclosed injury has helped him carve out a spot on the second power-play unit. Hoglander is up to 24 points, 76 hits, 82 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 70 appearances this season. His helper Saturday was his first power-play point since the 2021-22 season.