Nils Hoglander headshot

Nils Hoglander News: Opens scoring Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Hoglander scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Hoglander had the opening goal in this contest. The winger has picked up two points, four shots and seven hits over three outings since his most recent healthy scratch. He played alongside Elias Pettersson and Linus Karlsson, though Hoglander and Karlsson had fairly limited minutes in the game. For the season, Hoglander is at four goals, 11 points, 49 shots, 54 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 46 appearances.

