Nils Hoglander News: Posts assist in win

Hoglander registered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Hoglander has two helpers over his last three games. The 23-year-old saw a season-low 10:14 of ice time Saturday, while linemate Pius Suter carved out a larger role in a two-goal game. Hoglander has done alright with five points, 14 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-1 rating over 10 outings this season, but playing in a fourth-line role inhibits his fantasy value.