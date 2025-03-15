Nils Hoglander News: Supplies two assists Saturday

Hoglander notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hoglander picked up his first multi-point effort of the campaign in this contest. He's chipped in five helpers over his last six outings for one of his better stretches of the season. The 24-year-old winger has 18 points, 74 shots on net, 68 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 62 appearances in 2024-25, though he continues to move around the lineup frequently.