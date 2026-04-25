Nils Lundkvist headshot

Nils Lundkvist Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Lundkvist is questionable to return to Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Lundkvist left the game after he appeared to get cut in the face by Michael McCarron's skate. He logged 10:32 of ice time before exiting the match. He has two assists in four playoff games this year, including Saturday's action. If Lundkvist can't play in Game 5 on Tuesday, then Ilya Lyubushkin might draw into the lineup.

Nils Lundkvist
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nils Lundkvist See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nils Lundkvist See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
47 days ago