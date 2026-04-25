Nils Lundkvist Injury: Exits Saturday's game
Lundkvist is questionable to return to Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Lundkvist left the game after he appeared to get cut in the face by Michael McCarron's skate. He logged 10:32 of ice time before exiting the match. He has two assists in four playoff games this year, including Saturday's action. If Lundkvist can't play in Game 5 on Tuesday, then Ilya Lyubushkin might draw into the lineup.
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