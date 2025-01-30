Nils Lundkvist Injury: Managing upper-body issue

Head coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday that Lundkvist is dealing with an upper-body injury, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lundkvist was placed on injured reserve Wednesday for an undisclosed reason, but it's now been revealed that he's dealing with an upper-body ailment. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been disclosed, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to game action before the 4 Nations Face-Off in mid-February.