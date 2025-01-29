Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nils Lundkvist headshot

Nils Lundkvist Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Lundkvist (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Lundkvist hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 21, but it's not clear when he got hurt, so it's possible he was a healthy scratch for a time before sustaining his current injury. He has four assists, 20 PIM, 23 hits and 34 blocks in 39 outings in 2024-25. When the 24-year-old is in the lineup, it's typically as part of the Stars' third pairing.

Nils Lundkvist
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now