Nils Lundkvist Injury: Remains game-time call

Lundkvist (illness) will be a game-time decision heading into Friday's clash with the Rangers, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Lundkvist is still trying to work his way back into the lineup after coming down with the flu, a problem also hampering fellow blueliner Thomas Harley. If either of the two defensemen can't play versus New York, Lian Bichsel is set to step into the lineup. For his part, Lundkvist has managed just two points in 23 games this year, so fantasy players probably aren't overly concerned about his availability.