Nils Lundkvist Injury: Remains out Saturday
Lundkvist (illness) isn't playing Saturday versus the Rangers, per the NHL media site.
Lundkvist has three goals and 11 points in 51 outings in 2025-26. This will be his second straight game on the shelf. Lundkvist's next opportunity to return will come Monday in Toronto.
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