Nils Lundkvist headshot

Nils Lundkvist Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Lundkvist (illness) isn't playing Saturday versus the Rangers, per the NHL media site.

Lundkvist has three goals and 11 points in 51 outings in 2025-26. This will be his second straight game on the shelf. Lundkvist's next opportunity to return will come Monday in Toronto.

Nils Lundkvist
Dallas Stars
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