Nils Lundkvist headshot

Nils Lundkvist Injury: Ruled out for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Lundkvist (face) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Wild, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lundkvist exited Saturday's Game 4 against Minnesota after suffering a deep facial laceration, and he'll be forced to miss at least one additional matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's Game 6, but the Stars are hopeful that Lundkvist will be able to return before the end of the first-round series. The Stars haven't yet announced Lundkvist's replacement for Tuesday's game, but Ilya Lyubushkin is a candidate to enter the lineup.

Nils Lundkvist
Dallas Stars
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