Nils Lundkvist Injury: Still shelved Monday

Lundkvist (illness) will miss Monday's road matchup against the Maple Leafs, per the NHL Media Site.

Lundkvist will miss his third consecutive game Monday with an illness. Across 51 contests this season, the 25-year-old blueliner has eight assists, 11 points, 46 shots on net, 26 hits and 47 blocked shots. His last chance to return to the Stars' lineup prior to the playoffs is Wednesday's road game in Buffalo.