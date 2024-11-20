Nils Lundkvist Injury: Sustains injury

Lundkvist won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Sharks due to a lower-body injury.

Lundkvist was injured in the second period, leaving the Stars to finish Wednesday's contest with five blueliners. The 24-year-old defenseman should be considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play Saturday versus the Lightning, Brendan Smith will likely rejoin the lineup. If the injury is significant, the Stars may call up a blueliner to replace Lundkvist.