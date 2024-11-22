Nils Lundkvist Injury: Traveling with team
Lundkvist (lower body) will be with the Stars for their three-game road trip and is considered day-to-day, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports Friday.
Lundkvist was back in the lineup against the Sharks on Wednesday after having spent two games in the press box as a healthy scratch, only to suffer a lower-body injury after logging just 6:38 of ice time. As such, even if the blueliner is given the all-clear ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Lightning, he could still be scratched in favor of Brendan Smith.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now