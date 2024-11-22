Nils Lundkvist Injury: Traveling with team

Lundkvist (lower body) will be with the Stars for their three-game road trip and is considered day-to-day, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports Friday.

Lundkvist was back in the lineup against the Sharks on Wednesday after having spent two games in the press box as a healthy scratch, only to suffer a lower-body injury after logging just 6:38 of ice time. As such, even if the blueliner is given the all-clear ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Lightning, he could still be scratched in favor of Brendan Smith.