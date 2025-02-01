Fantasy Hockey
Nils Lundkvist Injury: Undergoes season-ending surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 11:02am

Lundkvist underwent surgery to repair his shoulder Friday and will miss the remainder of the season. He was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Dallas also moved Tyler Seguin (hip) to LTIR on Saturday to free up additional cap space. Lundkvist had five assists, 23 hits and 34 blocked shots in 39 games this season. He should be ready for the start of training camp in September.

