Nils Lundkvist Injury: Won't play Thursday
Lundkvist has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wild due to an illness, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lundkvist hasn't missed a game since mid-December, but he'll be unavailable for at least one matchup due to his illness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against the Rangers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nils Lundkvist See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nils Lundkvist See More