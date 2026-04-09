Nils Lundkvist headshot

Nils Lundkvist Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Lundkvist has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wild due to an illness, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lundkvist hasn't missed a game since mid-December, but he'll be unavailable for at least one matchup due to his illness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against the Rangers.

Nils Lundkvist
Dallas Stars
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