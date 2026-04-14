Nils Lundkvist headshot

Nils Lundkvist News: Poised to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Lundkvist (illness) will return to the lineup against Buffalo on Wednesday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Following a three-game absence, Lundkvist will play in the Stars' regular-season finale. He has produced three goals, 11 points, 46 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 26 hits across 51 appearances this campaign.

Nils Lundkvist
Dallas Stars
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