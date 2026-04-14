Nils Lundkvist News: Poised to play Wednesday
Lundkvist (illness) will return to the lineup against Buffalo on Wednesday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.
Following a three-game absence, Lundkvist will play in the Stars' regular-season finale. He has produced three goals, 11 points, 46 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 26 hits across 51 appearances this campaign.
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