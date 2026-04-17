Nils Lundkvist headshot

Nils Lundkvist News: Signs two-year contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Lundkvist inked a two-year, $3.5 million contract extension with Dallas on Friday.

Lundkvist returned to action Wednesday after missing three games with an illness, as well as the birth of his child. Lundkvist had three goals and eight assists in 52 regular-season games with the Stars this season.

Nils Lundkvist
Dallas Stars
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