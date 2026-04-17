Nils Lundkvist News: Signs two-year contract extension
Lundkvist inked a two-year, $3.5 million contract extension with Dallas on Friday.
Lundkvist returned to action Wednesday after missing three games with an illness, as well as the birth of his child. Lundkvist had three goals and eight assists in 52 regular-season games with the Stars this season.
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