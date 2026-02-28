Nino Niederreiter Injury: Deemed week-to-week
Niederreiter (lower body) underwent surgery and is considered week-to-week, per Mitchell Clinton.
Head coach Scott Arniel revealed that Niederreiter underwent surgery and remains week-to-week for a return. Prior to the injury, the 33-year-old winger posted eight goals, 19 points and 76 shots on net across 55 games this season. Once he's ready to return to action, he'll look to bolster Winnipeg's forward group and will likely return to a bottom-six role.
