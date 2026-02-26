Nino Niederreiter Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Niederreiter (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Niederreiter was already regarded as week-to-week, according to head coach Scott Arniel on Tuesday, so this move doesn't necessarily change his timetable. The 33-year-old forward has eight goals and 19 points in 55 appearances in 2025-26. Niederreiter will likely serve as a bottom-six forward once he's ready to return.