Nino Niederreiter headshot

Nino Niederreiter Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Niederreiter (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Niederreiter was already regarded as week-to-week, according to head coach Scott Arniel on Tuesday, so this move doesn't necessarily change his timetable. The 33-year-old forward has eight goals and 19 points in 55 appearances in 2025-26. Niederreiter will likely serve as a bottom-six forward once he's ready to return.

Nino Niederreiter
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nino Niederreiter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nino Niederreiter See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
123 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 23
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
126 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Someone Just Dropped J.T. Miller…
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Someone Just Dropped J.T. Miller…
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
130 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
157 days ago
Jets vs. Stars Game 6: Betting Tips & Predictions for NHL Playoffs Showdown
NHL
Jets vs. Stars Game 6: Betting Tips & Predictions for NHL Playoffs Showdown
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
285 days ago