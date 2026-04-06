Nino Niederreiter News: Activated off injured reserve
Niederreiter (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Niederreiter has been sidelined since late February, but he's been cleared to return to game action for the first time since the Olympic break. Across 55 appearances this year, he's recorded eight goals, 11 assists, 66 hits, 20 blocked shots and 14 PIM while averaging 13:54 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nino Niederreiter See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26162 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 23165 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Someone Just Dropped J.T. Miller…169 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights196 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Jets vs. Stars Game 6: Betting Tips & Predictions for NHL Playoffs Showdown324 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nino Niederreiter See More