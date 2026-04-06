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Nino Niederreiter News: Activated off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:41pm

Niederreiter (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Niederreiter has been sidelined since late February, but he's been cleared to return to game action for the first time since the Olympic break. Across 55 appearances this year, he's recorded eight goals, 11 assists, 66 hits, 20 blocked shots and 14 PIM while averaging 13:54 of ice time.

Nino Niederreiter
Winnipeg Jets
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