Nino Niederreiter headshot

Nino Niederreiter News: Adds helper on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Niederreiter logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Wild.

Niederreiter has chipped in four points over his last eight games, including a pair of power-play helpers. The 32-year-old winger helped out on a Neal Pionk tally in the second period of Saturday's blowout win. Niederreiter is up to 19 points (five on the power play), 68 shots on net, 66 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 35 contests this season.

