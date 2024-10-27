Nino Niederreiter News: Contributes two assists

Niederreiter registered two assists, three shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Niederreiter is on a four-game point streak, earning four goals and two assists in that span. This was his third multi-point effort of the campaign, and he continues to thrive on Winnipeg's strong third line. Overall, the veteran winger is at four goals, four assists, 20 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-9 rating through eight contests.