Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nino Niederreiter headshot

Nino Niederreiter News: Contributes two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Niederreiter registered two assists, three shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Niederreiter is on a four-game point streak, earning four goals and two assists in that span. This was his third multi-point effort of the campaign, and he continues to thrive on Winnipeg's strong third line. Overall, the veteran winger is at four goals, four assists, 20 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-9 rating through eight contests.

Nino Niederreiter
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News