Nino Niederreiter News: On modest three-game point streak

Niederreiter scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Niederreiter has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak, and his tally Monday was his first game-winner of the campaign. The winger had gone six contests without a point prior to warming up over the last few games. He's now at nine tallies, 15 points, 46 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-12 rating over 22 appearances in a third-line role.