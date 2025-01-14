Nino Niederreiter News: One of each in blowout win

Niederreiter scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Niederreiter made his contributions in the second period, helping out on a Neal Pionk goal early in the frame and then adding the Jets' fifth goal later on. Over his last seven contests, Niederreiter has two goals and four assists. The 32-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 25 points, 95 shots, 89 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 45 appearances, offering both decent offense and strong non-scoring production from a middle-six role.