Nino Niederreiter News: Opens scoring Thursday

Niederreiter scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Niederreiter snapped a seven-game goal drought with his tally at 18:37 of the first period. He had three assists in that span and continues to contribute offense in a middle-six role. For the season, the winger is up to 16 goals, 36 points, 141 shots on net, 147 hits and a plus-15 rating through 79 appearances. He's worth a look for depth offense and hits in fantasy over the Jets' last three games.