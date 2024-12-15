Nino Niederreiter News: Picks up assist Saturday

Niederreiter logged an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Niederreiter continues to be solid on offense -- he has three points over his last five contests. He set up linemate Adam Lowry's first-period tally in Saturday's win. Niederreiter is up to 10 goals, eight assists, 64 shots on net, 63 hits, 17 blocked shots, 16 hits and a plus-13 rating over 32 appearances this season.