Nino Niederreiter News: Scores equalizer in win

Niederreiter scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Niederreiter snapped a five-game point drought with his game-tying goal in the second period. The 32-year-old winger has had some hot stretches this season, but playing in a third-line role makes him prone to being streaky. Overall, he's at 10 goals, six helpers, 59 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-13 rating through 28 outings.