Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nino Niederreiter headshot

Nino Niederreiter News: Scores goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Niederreiter scored a goal on five shots while registering an assist in a 3-0 win over Carolina on Tuesday.

Niederreiter ended a six-game goal drought with his tally and is now just one more point to reach the 30 threshold for the fifth consecutive season. Barring any more extended slumps, the 32-year-old winger should be able to challenge for the 20-goal mark as well after missing that milestone last year.

Nino Niederreiter
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now