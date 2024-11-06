Fantasy Hockey
Nino Niederreiter headshot

Nino Niederreiter News: Scores twice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Niederreiter scored two goals, including an empty-netter, in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Utah.

Niederreiter found the back of the net in the second and third periods, giving him seven goals on the season. Each of these goals has come in Niederreiter's last nine appearances of the campaign, and he has shaken off a slow start to start producing at a better rate over the previous few weeks. That said, Niederreiter has registered more than 30 points just once in his last four seasons, so fantasy managers shouldn't be waiting for a lot of production out of the 32-year-old.

Nino Niederreiter
Winnipeg Jets
