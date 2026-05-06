Noah Cates Injury: Done for Round 2
Cates (lower body) will miss the remainder of Philadelphia's second-round series versus the Hurricanes, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Wednesday.
Cates was injured during Game 2 versus the Hurricanes, though he finished the contest with 20:53 of ice time. The 27-year-old had a five-game goal drought during which he recorded two assists, five shots and 16 hits. With the Flyers also dealing with injuries to Christian Dvorak (undisclosed) and Owen Tippett (undisclosed), the absence of Cates will stretch their depth, especially down the middle.
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