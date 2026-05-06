Noah Cates headshot

Noah Cates Injury: Done for series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Cates (lower body) has been ruled out for the rest of the second-round series versus the Hurricanes, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Wednesday.

Cates was injured during Game 2 versus the Hurricanes, though he played 20:53 of ice time. The 27-year-old winger is currently mired in a five-game goal drought during which he recorded two assists, five shots and 16 hits. With the Flyers also dealing with injuries to Christian Dvorak (undisclosed) and Owen Tippett (undisclosed), the absence of Cates will stretch their depth, especially down the middle.

Noah Cates
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cates See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cates See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
21 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
26 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
33 days ago
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
NHL
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
Author Image
Jan Levine
36 days ago