Noah Cates Injury: Done for series

Cates (lower body) has been ruled out for the rest of the second-round series versus the Hurricanes, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Wednesday.

Cates was injured during Game 2 versus the Hurricanes, though he played 20:53 of ice time. The 27-year-old winger is currently mired in a five-game goal drought during which he recorded two assists, five shots and 16 hits. With the Flyers also dealing with injuries to Christian Dvorak (undisclosed) and Owen Tippett (undisclosed), the absence of Cates will stretch their depth, especially down the middle.