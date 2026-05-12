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Noah Cates Injury: Won't need surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 9:17am

Cates will not need to have a procedure for the foot injury he sustained during the 2026 playoffs, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports on Tuesday.

Cates told reporters during the Flyers' postseason press conference Tuesday that he probably would not have been able to return in the playoffs, even if the team had advanced past the second round. While he won't need surgery for his foot injury, O'Connor noted that Cates will be sidelined for around a month. As such, Cates should more than likely be ready for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, barring any setbacks.

Noah Cates
Philadelphia Flyers
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