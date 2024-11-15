Noah Cates News: Chips in with assist

Cates logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

Cates snapped an eight-game point drought with his helper on a Travis Konecny goal in the second period. The good news is Cates stayed in the lineup during his scoring slump -- he had been scratched for four of the first five games of the season. The 25-year-old has earned just two assists with 10 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-3 rating over 13 appearances in 2024-25.