Noah Cates News: Chips in with helper

Cates notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Cates has four points over his last nine outings, which is fine production for a bottom-six forward on a low-scoring team. Overall, he has five points, 17 shots on net, 27 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 21 appearances. Cates has mostly seen third-line usage lately, and he's been sharp enough defensively to stick in the lineup despite his poor scoring numbers for the year.