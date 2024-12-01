Noah Cates News: Chips in with helper
Cates notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.
Cates has four points over his last nine outings, which is fine production for a bottom-six forward on a low-scoring team. Overall, he has five points, 17 shots on net, 27 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 21 appearances. Cates has mostly seen third-line usage lately, and he's been sharp enough defensively to stick in the lineup despite his poor scoring numbers for the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now