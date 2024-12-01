Fantasy Hockey
Noah Cates headshot

Noah Cates News: Chips in with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Cates notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Cates has four points over his last nine outings, which is fine production for a bottom-six forward on a low-scoring team. Overall, he has five points, 17 shots on net, 27 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 21 appearances. Cates has mostly seen third-line usage lately, and he's been sharp enough defensively to stick in the lineup despite his poor scoring numbers for the year.

Noah Cates
Philadelphia Flyers
