Noah Cates News: Dishes pair of helpers
Cates logged two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Cates continues to roll coming off the Olympic break. He has two goals and six helpers over eight contests since play resumed, and that's coming from a third-line role. The 27-year-old is up to 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists), 97 shots on net, 78 hits, 44 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 64 outings this season. Cates produces enough to be of interest in deeper fantasy formats.
