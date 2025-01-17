Noah Cates News: Fills empty cage

Cates scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Cates has three goals over his last three contests. The 25-year-old has been on the third line for much of the season, but his average ice time has trended up over a 15-game stretch in which he has eight goals and five assists. His tally Thursday got him to the 10-goal and 20-point marks through 42 appearances this season, and he's getting to a level of production that should be useful in fantasy.