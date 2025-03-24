Noah Cates News: Gathers helper Sunday

Cates logged an assist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Cates snapped a nine-game slump with the primary helper on Bobby Brink's first-period tally. During that slump, Cates had a minus-6 rating with 16 shots on net, 10 hits and nine blocked shots. His evolution as an all-situations player has helped shield him from losing too much ice time when his offense is cold. The 26-year-old has 29 points, 101 shots on net, 70 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 68 appearances this season, mainly as a middle-six center.