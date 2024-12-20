Noah Cates News: Goals in back-to-back games

Cates scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Flyers.

Cates has scored in back-to-back contests and has three goals and an assist over his last five games. The 25-year-old was one of two Flyers to finish with a positive plus-minus rating (plus-1) in Thursday's blowout loss. Cates has four goals, five assists, 29 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-6 rating through 29 appearances in a third-line role this season.