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Noah Cates News: Nets game-winner in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Cates scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Cates had gone six games without a goal, picking up three assists, 13 hits and just two shots on net in that span. He snapped the drought at a good time, scoring 2:17 into the extra session to fend off the Ducks' comeback attempt. Cates is up to 13 goals, including four game-winners, and 35 points over 67 appearances this season. He's added 100 shots on net, 80 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating while filling a middle-six role.

Noah Cates
Philadelphia Flyers
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