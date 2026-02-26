Noah Cates News: Nets lone goal in loss
Cates scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
Cates went into the Olympic break on an 18-game goal drought, adding just four assists in that span. The 27-year-old may have benefited from the break, using it as a reset to get his campaign back on track. He's been fine in a middle-six role in 2025-26, earning 11 goals, 27 points, 90 shots on net, 67 hits, 38 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 57 appearances, production largely in line with where he was at last year.
