Noah Cates News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Cates scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Cates went into the Olympic break on an 18-game goal drought, adding just four assists in that span. The 27-year-old may have benefited from the break, using it as a reset to get his campaign back on track. He's been fine in a middle-six role in 2025-26, earning 11 goals, 27 points, 90 shots on net, 67 hits, 38 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 57 appearances, production largely in line with where he was at last year.

