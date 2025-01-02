Noah Cates News: Picks up assist in loss

Cates logged an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Cates has gotten on the scoresheet in nine of his last 11 games, racking up six goals and four helpers in that span. While he's almost never an explosive scorer, the 25-year-old has upped his consistency over the last month while featuring in a third-line role. He's at 15 points, 38 shots on net, 36 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 35 appearances this season.