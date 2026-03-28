Noah Cates News: Pots power-play goal in win
Cates scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
Cates continues to find the net well with five goals and two assists over his last six games. This was his first power-play production since he had a helper with the man advantage March 2 versus the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old forward is up to 17 goals, 41 points, nine power-play points, 113 shots on net, 42 PIM and a plus-20 rating, all of which are career highs, over 72 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cates See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher4 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push5 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cates See More