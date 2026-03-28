Noah Cates headshot

Noah Cates News: Pots power-play goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Cates scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Cates continues to find the net well with five goals and two assists over his last six games. This was his first power-play production since he had a helper with the man advantage March 2 versus the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old forward is up to 17 goals, 41 points, nine power-play points, 113 shots on net, 42 PIM and a plus-20 rating, all of which are career highs, over 72 appearances.

Noah Cates
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cates See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cates See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push
NHL
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago