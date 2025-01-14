Noah Cates News: Pots two tallies including GWG

Cates scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Monday's 4-3 victory over the Panthers.

Both goals came in the third period, with the game-winner coming on a spectacular solo effort that saw him jump on a loose puck in the neutral zone, chip it past Aleksander Barkov and then beat Sergei Bobrovsky on the backhand. It was Cates' first multi-goal performance since his rookie season in 2021-22, and the PP tally and the GWG were both his first of the current campaign. The 25-year-old is solidifying his hold on a top-six role, and over the last 16 games he's racked up eight goals and 14 points.