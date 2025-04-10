Noah Cates News: Provides two assists Wednesday

Cates logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Cates has six points over his last seven games, though he's been bolstered by a pair of multi-point efforts in that span. It's still better than his nine-game slump from March 6-22. The 26-year-old has been an effective depth scorer in 2024-25, earning 15 goals, 19 assists, 106 shots on net, 86 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 74 appearances so far.