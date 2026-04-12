Noah Cates News: Records three points in win
Cates recorded a shorthanded goal and two even-strength assists in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.
Cates doesn't carry a ton of upside as a bottom-six forward, but he managed to find the back of the net with a shortie in this blowout win -- the first one he scored of this kind in the current campaign. Cates has four points (one goal, three assists) in six games in April, and all things considered, he's ending the season on a strong note since he has 12 points (six goals, six assists) and a plus-10 rating over his last 14 appearances dating back to March 18.
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