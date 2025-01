Cates had two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

In the third period, Cates had the primary helper on Bobby Brink's power-play goal and Travis Konecny's empty-netter. The 25-year-old Cates has compiled nine goals and eight assists in his past 19 outings. He has 10 goals and 22 points through 43 appearances this season.