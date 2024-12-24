Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Cates headshot

Noah Cates News: Scores again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Cates scored a goal in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Cates' goal streak is up to four games, and he has seven points over his last seven outings. This is arguably the best stretch of his career. He's up to six tallies, 12 points, 31 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-7 rating through 31 appearances. Cates was moved up to the second line Monday, but until he starts seeing regular power-play time, it's tough to trust that his offense will last.

Noah Cates
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now