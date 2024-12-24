Noah Cates News: Scores again Monday

Cates scored a goal in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Cates' goal streak is up to four games, and he has seven points over his last seven outings. This is arguably the best stretch of his career. He's up to six tallies, 12 points, 31 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-7 rating through 31 appearances. Cates was moved up to the second line Monday, but until he starts seeing regular power-play time, it's tough to trust that his offense will last.