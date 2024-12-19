Noah Cates News: Scores in loss

Cates scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Cates has three points over his last four games, including two goals in that span. He won't wow anyone with a third-line role and no power-play time, but he's done enough to routinely stay in the lineup for the better part of two months after being scratched for four of the first five contests of the season. Cates is up to eight points, 27 shots on net, 31 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 28 appearances. His spot in the lineup is safe since the Flyers aren't carrying an extra forward.